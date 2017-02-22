WWII Navy Veteran Honored Posthumously

U.S. Senator Gary Peters was at the American Legion Post 439 in Saginaw Twp. Wednesday, Feb. 22 to honor a World War Two veteran in a special ceremony.

Clifford Conrad was a Naval Fireman First Class who enlisted when he was 16 years old in 1941. He was wounded during the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941 that left more than 2,400 people dead, saving the life of a fellow shipmate. He went on to serve for three more years. After his military service, he first went to work for the U.S. Post Office in New York, before moving to Flint to work at Buick City, from where he retired.

Peters calls Conrad and others like him unsung heroes.

“Oftentimes, the service members never received the medals that they earned. They were busy about getting back home and leaving the war, and did not get recognized. (To) really celebrate heroic activity from a father or grandfather is something very special.”

Conrad’s family reached out to Peters for the recognition. His son, Daryl Conrad, says it was his own son Frank’s idea.

“He wanted to do something to recognize his grandfather and pay him the respect, because he was young when he passed. He was 16. He didn’t really get to, and basically in his eyes, he didn’t pay him enough respect because he was young. He didn’t know about the service, he didn’t know what people had to go through and he wanted to let him have that recognition.”

Peters, also a Navy veteran and whose own father served in Europe in World War Two, says honoring Conrad hits close to home.

“It’s great to be able to do that, and to be able to honor folks, especially folks from World War Two that served, and the fact that my father served in World War Two, it’s personal.”

Conrad died in 2005 at the age of 77. He was awarded the World War Two Victory Medal, the American Campaign Medal, the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal, the Navy Occupation Service Medal, the Navy Honorable Discharge Lapel Pin and the Honorable Service Lapel Pin at the ceremony.