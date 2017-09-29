WSGW and You “Stand For The Flag”

You see the picture of Charlie and Dave standing for the flag and national anthem (explanation in a moment). We want you to send us your “Stand for the Flag” pictures, too.

(Charlie Rood) As this week wraps up, another Sunday of NFL games is upon us and fans wonder what will happen this week. After the Star Spangled Banner demonstrations last week, Charlie and Dave had daily news updates and stories related to the issue.

Dave Maurer and I are free speech advocates and support protests done lawfully and properly. We simply believe there should never be a protest or demonstration during the Star Spangled Banner. We believe the flag stands for our country and its people, and its people should “Stand for the Flag”.

WSGW has always been a “proud American flag” and “Star Spangled Banner” station. We believe the two go hand-in-hand. The Star Spangled Banner is the flag.

We have been “a voice” for both for years. Our longtime WSGW 790am logo (and combined at times with our FM logo) features a flag theme, along with our van and news cars. As News/Talk stations, we honor the first amendment commitment to free speech.

For years, WSGW featured a daily broadcast of the national anthem. Ownership and management changes caused shifts in this scheduling, but we still broadcast versions at times, such as this.

Do you remember last year, just after the Colin Kaepernick controversy started, Dave and I stood and played “The Star Spangled Banner” as a Wake Up song on September 14, the date in 1814 Francis Scott Key penned the words after witnessing the British bombardment of Fort McHenry. You can see in the picture from September 14, 2016, Dave standing in the newsroom facing the flag on his microphone, and me standing and facing the flag that hangs in our control room. By the way, that flag was in our control room when I first arrived at WSGW in 1990.

This morning, we “Stand for the Flag” again, and we invite you to stand with us, as we play another version of “The Star Spangled Banner”. This is a very special version. Seven years ago, we played this on the WSGW Morning Team Show after being tipped by a listener. On June 4, 2010, Herman Cain was in Georgia at a Douglas County Tea Party event. A young lady asked Cain about the assault on America’s Judeo-Christian values. After answering her question, a man in the crowd spoke up. Former U.S. Marine Lewis Shaeffer said he thought we weren’t teaching our young people properly. He referenced discovering two verses to the Star Spangled Banner (there are four) and believed the second verse needed to be heard (it is actually the fourth verse). Lewis Shaeffer, member of his church choir, made sure the verse was heard. (video starts with Herman Cain answering question leading to Lewis)

You can see the crowd a bit subdued and probably stunned at first. Then, realizing what was happening, stood proudly with Lewis. That was a Star Spangled Banner moment!

How about you? Did you stand proudly with Lewis (if you could)? And with Charlie and Dave? We’d like to see YOUR pictures of YOU as YOU “Stand for the Flag”.

Send your pictures to me: charlie@wsgw.com