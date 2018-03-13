WSGW OnLine Poll: President Trump and Kim Jong Un

President Trump has announced his intention to talk with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un. Early indications are this would happen by May. The location has not been set. There is some debate on whether or not this meeting should actually take place.

Some supporters welcome it as an opportunity to perhaps find a peaceful solution regarding North Korea’s nuclear disarmament.

Some opponents say any meeting will be a propaganda tool for Kim to be seen as an equal in world power and nuclear capabilities.

POLL QUESTION: Should President Trump meet face-to-face with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un?

– Yes

– No

– I’m Not Sure

Click to Vote. We apologize, but the Tap the App to vote option is not available at this time.

PREVIOUS POLL QUESTION: What do you think about the concept of universal basic income?

I would support it for everyone – 3%

I would support it only based on income and employment parameters – 3%

I would not support it in any form – 87%

I’m Not Sure – 7%