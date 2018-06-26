WSGW OnLine Poll: Men and Women Drivers
By Charlie Rood
Jun 26, 2018 @ 12:26 PM
Recently, Saudi Arabia became the last country to allow women to legally drive. Women in Saudi Arabia rejoiced at this new freedom and the possibilities driving may offer.

Some men in the country were unsure if this change was a good thing and were concerned about safety, suggesting driving would be more hazardous with women behind the wheel.

That sparked a conversation with Charlie and Dave and Pat on the WSGW Morning Team Show. Are people more concerned about men or women drivers? Would it depend on the gender of the person asked?

CURRENT POLL QUESTION: Are you more concerned about men or women driving?
– I am a man and I am more concerned of women driving
– I am a man and I am more concerned of men driving
– I am a woman and I am more concerned of men driving
– I am a woman and I am more concerned of women driving
– I am concerned of both equally
– I am not concerned at all

PREVIOUS POLL QUESTION: Do you agree or disagree with President Trump’s immigration policy to separate illegal immigrant parents from their children in order to deter others from illegally crossing the border?
I Agree –  82%
I Disagree –  18%
I’m Not Sure –  0%

