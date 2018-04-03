WSGW OnLine Poll: Marijuana

A new poll from the University of Michigan Institute for Healthcare Policy and Innovation shows a split concerning marijuana in America.

Medical marijuana received 80% support with a doctor’s recommendation, but only 40% support the use of cannabis for any reason.

