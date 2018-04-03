WSGW OnLine Poll: Marijuana

A new poll from the University of Michigan Institute for Healthcare Policy and Innovation shows a split concerning marijuana in America.
Medical marijuana received 80% support with a doctor’s recommendation, but only 40% support the use of cannabis for any reason.
CURRENT POLL QUESTION: How would you vote regarding using marijuana medically and recreationally?
– It should be legal both for both medical and recreation
– It should be legal only for medical
– It should be legal only for recreation
– It should not be legal for anything
PREVIOUS POLL QUESTION: What’s your prediction for the Tigers this season?
Losing Record – 49%
.500 or Better – 44%
Advance to Post Season – 7%