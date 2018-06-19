WSGW OnLine Poll: Illegal Immigrants and Separating Families

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 12: U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks at an event at the Justice Department marking the 50th anniversary of the Fair Housing Act April 12, 2018 in Washington, DC. U.S. President Lyndon Johnson signed the bill into law one week after the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The issue of separating families when they illegally cross the border is setting off a fierce debate across the country.

In 2008, President George W. Bush focused on the problem of minors crossing the border without parents and signed a law unanimously passed by Congress calling for such “unaccompanied minors” to be released into the “least restrictive setting.”

In 2014, President Obama was facing an influx of both children traveling alone and families as a result of violence in Central America. His administration tried housing families in special detention centers, but a federal judge ruled against that. The government began releasing families in to the U.S. pending notification of their next court date.

President Trump’s immigration policy doesn’t demand families to be separated, but in April, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced “zero tolerance” for illegal crossings. An adult can be detained and face prosecution, while any minors accompanying them are taken away.

The new policy is being hailed by border safety advocates who claim this will serve as an effective deterrent.

This policy has sparked outrage from civil rights and immigration advocacy groups. It’s also being condemned by some religious leaders, like Franklin Graham.

