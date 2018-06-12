WSGW OnLine Poll: Free Speech and Graduation Speeches

Black and white illustration of a man holding a microphone and announcing something with a finger in the air.

High school graduations are talking place across the country. Valedictorian speeches are part of the ceremonies.

Many schools require speeches to be approved in advance and students are not allowed to deviate from their text. Schools usually shut off microphones if a student does not follow rules.

Some say students should be allowed to say what they want, citing free speech. Some say schools should be allowed to dicate speech parameters and take steps necessary if a student does not comply.

CURRENT POLL QUESTION: What is your view of high school graduation speeches?

– It’s free speech and students should be allowed to say what they want

– Schools should be allowed to approve speeches and stop students that don’t comply

– I’m Not Sure

Click to Vote.

PREVIOUS POLL QUESTION: Should President Trump pardon himself?

I support President Trump and I say YES – 43%

I support President Trump, and I say NO – 48%

I don’t support President Trump and I say YES – 0%

I I don’t support President Trump and I say NO – 9%

I I’m Not Sure – 0%