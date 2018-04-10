WSGW OnLine Poll: Detroit Pistons

Of all the previous sports related polls, we don’t believe we have ever had a poll about the Detroit Pistons, and now we do.

The Pistons are the “forgotten franchise” of the Detroit four: Tigers, Wings, Lions, and Pistons.

In the last nine seasons, only one winning record and only one playoff appearance.

Stan Van Gundy has been Coach and President of Basketball Operations for the past four years. He has that one winning record and one playoff appearance.

CURRENT POLL QUESTION: Should the Pistons keep or fire Stan Van Gundy?

– Keep Him

– Fire Him

– I’m Not Sure

Click to Vote.

PREVIOUS POLL QUESTION: How would you vote regarding using marijuana medically and recreationally?

It should be legal both for both medical and recreation – 33%

It should be legal only for medical – 31%

It should be legal only for recreation – 0%

It should not be legal for anything – 36%