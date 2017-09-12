WSGW OnLine and App Poll:

Starting October 1, the Michigan Department of Corrections will implement new restrictions on what type of mail inmates can receive.

Some restrictions include: mail in white envelopes only, mail must be in blue or black ink or lead pencil, mial cannot contain glue or nontransparent tape, no stickers of any type (even return address labels), greeting cards no larger than 6×8 inches with a single fold and commercially produced having no embellishments (cutouts, jewels, raised areas),

Prison officials say restrictions are designed to cut down on smuggling of drugs and other contraband.

Families and friends say some of the restrictions go overboard, such as not allowing a child to make a card. One comment was there is a fine line between what is reasonable for safety and just stripping people of their basic human rights.

