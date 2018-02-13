WSGW OnLine and App Poll: Winter Olympic Games

The Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. The world coming together in the pageantry of sports.

The games are a celebration of the world united by atheletes performing their best, along with the heartbreaking stories of failure. All coming together in a display of fair play and sportsmanship.

POLL QUESTION: How do you view the Winter Olympic Games?

– I enjoy watching and pay as much attention as possible

– I enjoy watching, but don’t pay close attention

– I watch a only a little

– I don’t watch at all

Click to Vote. When you vote, you’ll see totals from the previous poll about Dow and dioxins. You can also vote by Tapping the App (download from App Store and Google Play).

(AP News Photo)

PREVIOUS POLL QUESTION: If you were judge, how would you rule?

In favor of Dow – 31%

In favor of property owners – 42%

Not Sure – 27%