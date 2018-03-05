WSGW OnLine and App Poll: Universal Basic Income

According to a recent survey from Northeastern University and Gallup, 48 percent of Americans support some type of Universal Basic Income.

Proposals for universal basic income programs vary, from the idea of the federal goverment sending regular checks to everyone, regardless of their earnings or employment, to having income and employment parameters factored into whether or not you would receive a check.

Finland is in the middle of a two year universal basic income experiment. The city of Stockton, California, started a test of a basic income last year.

POLL QUESTION: What do you think about the concept of universal basic income?

