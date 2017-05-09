WSGW OnLine and App Poll: Is it Time to Change Teacher Retirement Plans in Michigan?
By Charlie Rood
|
May 9, 2017 @ 12:27 PM

Teachers and their retirement plans are being discussed in Lansing.

Right now, teachers can choose a “hybrid plan” which combines a traditional pension along with a tax deferred investment account, or teachers can choose a 401K type plan.

Republicans say any type of pension plans are unaffordable and all future teachers should be in a 401K type plan.   Democrats say any changes will be costly and closing a pension system would make the profession less attractive for new teachers.

POLL QUESTION:   What retirement plan should future Michigan teachers be offered?
–  Keep the current choice of a combination traditional pension along with a tax deferred investment, or a 401K type plan
–  Offer only a 401K type plan
–  Not Sure

