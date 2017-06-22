WSGW OnLine and App Poll: Supreme Court and Gerrymandering

The United States Supreme Court has agreed to hear a landmark case this fall of gerrymandering in Wisconsin. Gerrymandering is when political boundaries are drawn by a ruling political party to favor that party in elections.

Some experts believe if the court ruled against partisan gerrymandering, it would cause more competitve elections. Others say politicians would just find other ways to maintain political advantages.

