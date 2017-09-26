WSGW OnLine and App Poll: Star Spangled Banner and the NFL

The Star Spangled Banner and the NFL.

In the past, they have been tied together because of either incredibly inspiring renditions or completely horrible presentations before football games.

Colin Kaepernick’s decision to kneel during the national anthem as a form of protest sparked both support and opposition to his actions. Other players joined in and others stayed standing.

President Trump brought new attention to the issue when he tweeted his opinion that players should be fired for these actions. America saw the NFL with a Sunday of varying responses by all teams. Both support and opposition were expressed.

CURRENT POLL QUESTION: What do you think about NFL players form of protest during the Star Spangled Banner?

– I support players protesting during the National Anthem

– I never support players protesting the National Anthem

– I don’t care either way, I just want to watch football

– I don’t know

Click Here to Vote. www.wsgw.com/interactive-790/

When you vote, you’ll see totals from the previous poll about Michigan auto insurance reform.

You can also vote by Tapping the App (download from App Store and Google Play).

PREVIOUS POLL QUESTION: Would you favor Michigan auto insurance reform, including catastrophic coverage?

I support reform of any kind – 68%

I support reform, but keep catastrophic claim coverage – 28%

I do not support reform – 5%

I don’t know – 5%