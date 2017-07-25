WSGW OnLine and App Poll: Senator Kid Rock

Recently, singer Kid Rock rocked the political establishment by announcing in a tweet he was considering a run for the U.S. Senate seat now held by Senator Debbie Stabenow.

Kid Rock, real name Robert Ritchie, has a website: kidrockforsenate.com.

On his web site he’s selling merchandise touting his bid to be a senator and providing other indicators he intends to run.

At this time, key members of the GOP in Michigan say they have not heard from Kid Rock, raising questions from some as to whether he is serious or just seeking publicity.

