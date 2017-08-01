WSGW OnLine and App Poll: When should school start?

A new school year will begin soon. The question of when the school year should start continues to get attention.

Earlier this year, a bill was introduced in the state legislature to allow districts to choose starting dates, bypassing the mandate schools not to start until after Labor Day. There was a stipulation in the legislation that schools could not be open on Mondays and Fridays in August.

Districts can seek a waiver to start earlier. This year, a total of 123 have received waivers.

POLL QUESTION: How should the start of the school year be decided in Michigan?

– The state mandate until after Labor Day should stay in place, unless waivered

– The state mandate should be removed and all districts choose their own start date, with the restriction of no school on Mondays and Fridays in August

– The state mandate should be removed and all districts choose their own start date, no strings attached

– I’m Not Sure

