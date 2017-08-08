WSGW OnLine and App Poll: Sanctuary Cities and Federal Funding

The Department of Justice has been warning so called “sanctuary cities” of the possible loss of federal funds if these cities do not comply with federal laws regarding citizenship or immigrant status. Attorney General Jeff Sessions says, “Comply with the law or forego taxpayer dollars”.
Chicago is filing a lawsuit in opposition to the government arguing it’s unconstitutional for federal funding to be withheld in order to enforce policy. Other cities opposed are considering joining the lawsuit.
Some supporters of the withholding of federal funds point out it’s similar to what President Obama’s administration suggested last year.
POLL QUESTION: What should happen with federal funding and sanctuary cities?
– Federal funds should be withheld if sanctuary cities do not comply with federal laws
– Federal funds should not be withheld as an attempt to enforce policy
– I’m Not Sure
For the complete poll and to vote: www.wsgw.com/interactive-790/
When you vote, you’ll see totals from the previous poll about when to start the school year in Michigan. You can also vote by Tapping the App (download from App Store and Google Play).
POLL QUESTION: How should the start of the school year be decided in Michigan?
- The state mandate until after Labor Day should stay in place, unless waivered – 30%
- The state mandate should be removed and all districts choose their own start date, with the restriction of no school on Mondays and Fridays in August – 16%
- The state mandate should be removed and all districts choose their own start date, no strings attached – 49%
- I’m Not Sure – 5%