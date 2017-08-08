WSGW OnLine and App Poll: Sanctuary Cities and Federal Funding

FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2017 file photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, speaks during a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington. As Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel took his fight against President Donald Trump's immigration policies to federal court, Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, Sessions hit back at Chicago, saying the Trump administration "will not simply give away grant dollars to city governments that proudly violate the rule of law and protect criminal aliens at the expense of public safety." (AP Andrew Harnik File)

The Department of Justice has been warning so called “sanctuary cities” of the possible loss of federal funds if these cities do not comply with federal laws regarding citizenship or immigrant status. Attorney General Jeff Sessions says, “Comply with the law or forego taxpayer dollars”.

Chicago is filing a lawsuit in opposition to the government arguing it’s unconstitutional for federal funding to be withheld in order to enforce policy. Other cities opposed are considering joining the lawsuit.

Some supporters of the withholding of federal funds point out it’s similar to what President Obama’s administration suggested last year.

POLL QUESTION: What should happen with federal funding and sanctuary cities?

– Federal funds should be withheld if sanctuary cities do not comply with federal laws

– Federal funds should not be withheld as an attempt to enforce policy

– I’m Not Sure

For the complete poll and to vote: www.wsgw.com/interactive-790/

