WSGW OnLine and App Poll: President Trump “State of the Union”

President Trump has delivered his first State of the Union address. You had the opportunity to hear a live broadcast on WSGW 790am, also OnLine and the App.

Now in the days after, there is a break down of President Trump said in general news coverage, editorializing, talk show opinions, and fact checkers.

Did you listen to President Trump to hear what he said directly? Are you relying on other sources to form your thoughts on what he presented?

POLL QUESTION: How would you categorize President Trump’s State of the Union Address?

– I agreed with all of it

– I agreed with more than half of it

– I agreed and disagreed about half and half

– I disagreed with more than half of it

– I disagreed with all of it

– I did not pay any attention

Click to Vote. You can also vote by Tapping the App (download from App Store and Google Play).

PREVIOUS POLL QUESTION: What team will win the Super Bowl?

New England – 31% (app – 59%)

Philadelphia – 9% (app – 13%)

I Don’t Care – 60% (app – 28%)