WSGW OnLine and App Poll: President Trump Says He’ll Testify

Last week, former FBI Director James Comey testified before the Senate Senate Select Committee on Intelligence about his conversations and personal notes involving President Trump.
President Trump said Comey “confirmed a lot of what I said, and some of the things that he said just weren’t true.”
The president says he’s willing to tell his side of the story in sworn testimony.
POLL QUESTION: Do you want to hear President Trump testify in response to James Comey?
– Yes
– No
– Not Sure
Click here to vote. You can also vote by Tapping the App (download from App Store and Google Play).
POLL QUESTION: Was President Trump right or wrong to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord?
Right – 83%
Wrong – 11%
Not Sure – 6%