WSGW OnLine and App Poll: President Trump Says He’ll Testify
By Charlie Rood
|
Jun 13, 2017 @ 11:57 AM

Last week, former FBI Director James Comey testified before the Senate Senate Select Committee on Intelligence about his conversations and personal notes involving President Trump.

President Trump said Comey “confirmed a lot of what I said, and some of the things that he said just weren’t true.”

The president says he’s willing to tell his side of the story in sworn testimony.

POLL QUESTION:   Do you want to hear President Trump testify in response to James Comey?

– Yes
– No
– Not Sure

POLL QUESTION:   Was President Trump right or wrong to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord?

Right –  83%
Wrong –  11%
Not Sure –  6%

