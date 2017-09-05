WSGW OnLine and App Poll: President Trump Polls

President Trump’s polling numbers suggest historically low percentages compared to past presidents.

Experts believe he has a core of supporters that will continue to support him no matter what. There are thoughts that some support for him has waned, but he is still supported for the sake of the Republican Party. Some say poll numbers are evidence he is losing support from both fervent Trump followers and any support just for the GOP.

Is there anyone who never supported Trump in the past, supporting him now?

POLL QUESTION: How would you characterize your support, or non-support for President Trump eight months into his presidency?

– I always have, and still, support him 100%

– I still support him, though not like I used to

– I don’t support him, but I support the Republican Party

– I never have and never will support him

– I did not support him in the beginning, but I support him now

