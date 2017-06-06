WSGW OnLine and App Poll: President Trump and the Paris Climate Accord
By Charlie Rood
|
Jun 6, 2017 @ 1:01 PM

President Trump has withdrawn the United States from the Paris climate accord.

Supporters say he fulfilled a campaign promise that will result in more jobs, a better economy, and the environment will not suffer.

Opponents say this decision is a rebuke to other nations signed onto the agreement, goes against the advice of numerous corporate executives, and will result in further depletion of the environment.

POLL QUESTION:   Was President Trump right or wrong to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord?
– Right
– Wrong
– Not Sure

