WSGW OnLine and App Poll: President Trump and the Paris Climate Accord

President Trump has withdrawn the United States from the Paris climate accord.
Supporters say he fulfilled a campaign promise that will result in more jobs, a better economy, and the environment will not suffer.
Opponents say this decision is a rebuke to other nations signed onto the agreement, goes against the advice of numerous corporate executives, and will result in further depletion of the environment.
POLL QUESTION: Was President Trump right or wrong to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord?
– Right
– Wrong
– Not Sure
POLL QUESTION: Should Michigan restaurants be able to allow dogs in their outdoor eating areas?
Yes – 41%
No – 59%
I’m Not Sure – 0%