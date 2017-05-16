WSGW OnLine and App Poll: President Trump, Classified Information, and Russia

WSGW ONLINE and APP POLL…..

According to the Washington Post, President Trump provided highly classified information to top Russian diplomats that could harm America’s intelligence gathering relationships with other countries.

President Trump says as president he can share any information he wants. Many lawmakers concerned with the Washington Post report agree the president can share information, but if it’s true abut what was shared, believe he was wrong.

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, who was in the room, says nothing inappropriate was said.

POLL QUESTIONS: Based on what you know about President Trump possibly sharing classified information with Russia, I say…?

– There is no story, President Trump can say what he wants

– President Trump was wrong to share any information with Russia

– Right now, there is no story, but I think more investigations are necessary

POLL QUESTION: What retirement plan should future Michigan teachers be offered?

Keep the current choice of a combination traditional pension along with a tax deferred investment, or a 401K type plan – 26%

Offer only a 401K type plan – 65%

Not Sure – 9%