WSGW OnLine and App Poll: President Oprah

Following her speech at the recent Golden Globes Awards, Oprah Winfrey was instantly a popular pick for many people to want her to run for president in 2020. Conversations about Oprah for president include “could she really win” to “should she actually run at all”.

Some say a rich, business person, and political outsider already is president so why not again. Others say we don’t need another outsider but someone with experience.

Do you think Oprah should run for president?

– Yes

– No

– I’m not sure

PREVIOUS POLL QUESTION: How would you describe the content of Michael Wolff’s book, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House”?

More truth than lies – 6%

More lies than truth – 75%

About even for truth and lies – 19%