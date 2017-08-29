WSGW OnLine and App Poll: Police and Military Equipment

President Trump has signed an executive order which will allow law enforcement to use military gear again. This executive order overturns a President Obama directive signed in 2015 that halted the use of military equipment in 2015 following incidents related to Ferguson, Missouri.

A Michigan sheriff said it’s a good move to help law enforcement further protect officers and the public safe.

An ACLU of Michigan comment is of concern it will be a signal to law enforcement they could operate more as a militarized force.

