WSGW OnLine and App Poll: Personal Perspective

As 2017 ends and 2018 begins, it’s time for a personal perspective poll.

With all the things happening from around the world to around your home, and everything in between, what does it all mean for you?

Are you optimistic for the new year or do you have concerns?

POLL QUESTION: How do you think the year 2018 will be for you compared to 2017?

– 2018 will be better than 2017

– 2018 will be worse than 2017

– 2018 will be about the same as 2017

Click to Vote. You can also vote by Tapping the App (download from App Store and Google Play).

PREVIOUS POLL QUESTION: Regardless of what the FCC does, what do YOU think about net neutrality?

I think it should stay in place – 16%

I think it should end – 42%

I am one those who don’t know much about it – 42%