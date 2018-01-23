WSGW OnLine and App Poll: New England or Philadelphia

There is one game left in the NFL season. On Sunday, February 4, New England and Philadelphia

will play. One game, one winner, one champion.

You can hear the broadcast of Super Bowl LII on WSGW 790am Westwood One Radio Sports.

Pregame coverage will start at 2pm. And, at the end of the postgame coverage, who will be celebrating?

POLL QUESTION: What team will win the Super Bowl?

– New England

– Philadelphia

– I Don’t Care

Click to Vote. When you vote, you’ll see totals from the previous poll about Oprah running for president. You can also vote by Tapping the App (download from App Store and Google Play).

PREVIOUS POLL QUESTION: Do you think Oprah should run for president?

Yes – 6%

No – 91%

I’m not sure – 3%