WSGW OnLine and App Poll: Net Neutrality

Net neutrality. The basic definition is the principle that internet service providers must treat all data on the Internet equally.

All indications suggest the FCC will vote to end the concept of net neutrality (that may happen as this vote is open).

As with any issue, net neutrality has its supporters and its opponents. Some studies suggest many people are not aware of what net neutrality is all about.

POLL QUESTION: Regardless of what the FCC does, what do YOU think about net neutrality?

– I think it should stay in place

– I think it should end

– I am one those who don’t know much about it

