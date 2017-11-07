WSGW OnLine and App Poll: Michigander or Michiganian

WSGW ONLINE and APP POLL…..

Michigander or a Michiganian? Which do you prefer? Right now, there is no official state law that specifies one or the other. That may change.

Recently, there was approval of a package of bills related to modernizing laws related to historical markers. A portion of one bill defines resident of the state as Michiganders and removes references to the term Michiganians.

Governor Snyder would have to sign the bills into law. The governor uses Michiganders.

POLL QUESTION: Do you prefer Michigander of Michiganian?

– Michigander

– Michiganian

– It doesn’t matter

– I don’t like either one

