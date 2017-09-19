WSGW OnLine and App Poll: Michigan Auto Insurance Reform

Michigan lawmakers are planning auto insurance reform in order to address the state having the highest rates in the nation. In some recent polls, 70% and higher of respondents want reform.

Supporters say the top priority for reform is the Catastrophic Claim coverage currently assessed at $160 per vehicle. Other changes could include not allowing eduational levels or marital status to be used in factoring rates.

Opponents suggest, in the case of Catastrophic Claim coverage, without it health insurance costs will rise, and there is some support to keep this coverage even with reform.

POLL QUESTION: Would you favor Michigan auto insurance reform, including catastrophic coverage?

– I support reform of any kind

– I support reform, but keep catastrophic claim coverage

– I do not support reform

– I don’t know

Click here to Vote. You can also vote by Tapping the App (download from App Store and Google Play).

PREVIOUS POLL QUESTION: What do you think about the Michigan Department of Corrections new mail restrictions?

The restrictions appear to be unreasonable – 14%

The restrictions seem acceptable – 69%

I’m Not Sure – 17%