WSGW OnLine and App Poll: Health Care and Executive Orders

WSGW ONLINE and APP POLL…..

President Trump used an Executive Order to make a change to the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare.

His actions bypass Congress to change an existing portion of the health care law.

Some opponents of action believe his Executive Order is against the Constitution and legal challenges could be brought by state governors, health care organizations, or insurance agencies.

Some supporters believe he’s simply using Executive Order tactics other presidents have used, including President Obama.

CURRENT POLL QUESTION: How do you view President Trump using an Executive Order regarding health care?

– I agree with what President Trump did

– I agree with the health care change, but I disagree with using an Executive Order

– I disagree with what President Trump did

– I disagree with the health care change, but I know other presidents used Executive Orders

