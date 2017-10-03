WSGW OnLine and App Poll: Gun Control

Las Vegas is now the scene for the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. Along with the overwhelming sadness and grief, we are hearing incredible stories of bravery and heroism.

Some supporters of gun control say now, in the immediate aftermath of a mass shooting, is the time to talk about the issue of guns, if not now, when? Some opponents say now is not the time for politics, as it’s too soon with the country grieving and investigations continuing.

POLL QUESTION: No matter what you think about gun control, do you think now is the time to talk about the issue or should it wait?

– Yes, now is the right time to talk about gun control

– No, now is not the right time to talk about gun control

– I’m not sure

