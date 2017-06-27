WSGW OnLine and App Poll: Fireworks

Our Independence Day celebrations include fireworks, both the professional displays and personal displays. Since 2012, when new fireworks laws went into effect, personal fireworks have become a yearly issue with lawmakers.

Some ideas discussed by lawmakers include: repeal the law outright, expand the authority of local communites to govern fireworks use more directly, prohibit the use of fireworks in densely populated areas, or limit the number of days fireworks can be used.

Fireworks supporters say the economic impact has been positive. In the last three years, Michigan has totaled nearly $90 million is sales that may have gone to other states. Sales since 2012 have generated about $18.5 million in fees and taxes to the state.

POLL QUESTION: What do you think about laws enacted in 2012 allowing for more personal use of fireworks in Michigan?

– I like the laws and would not change anything

– I want the laws repealed

– I would support allowing local communities governing the use of fireworks

Click to vote. You can also vote by Tapping the App (download from App Store and Google Play).

POLL QUESTION: Should the Supreme Court allow gerrymandering to continue or should it be ended?

Allow it – 32%

End it – 61%

Not Sure – 7%