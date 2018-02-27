WSGW OnLine and App Poll: English – Michigan’s Official Language

Michigan House Republicans recently passed a bill to make English the official state language. It still has to go to the Senate.

The bill requires English be the official language used in all public documents and in all public meetings. A state agency or local government would not be prohibited from translating documents to languages other than English.

Supporters say the bill would codify existing practices and celebrate a shared language. Critics say it would be divisive and marginalize people not proficient in English.

POLL QUESTION: Should English be the official state language in Michigan?

– Yes

– No

– I’m Not Sure

Click to Vote. When you vote, you’ll see totals from the previous poll about the arming teachers. You can also vote by Tapping the App (download from App Store and Google Play).

PREVIOUS POLL QUESTION: Would you support or oppose teachers being armed in classrooms as a potential solution trying to stop a shooter?

I support – 82%

I oppose – 15%

I’m Not Sure – 3%