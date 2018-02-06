WSGW OnLine and App Poll: Dow, Property Owners, Dioxin

Dow, Tittabawassee River property owners, and dioxin contamination were back in the news recently.

A decision by the Michigan Supreme Court suggests property owners might have waited too long to sue regarding dioxins. The issue is the time frame. Dow says the statute of limitations long expired when the lawsuit was filed in 2003 because the public became aware of dioxins in the Tittabawassee River years earlier.

An earlier court ruling said the awareness date was 2002, when regulators reported high dioxin levels in the flood plain, thus making the lawsuit valid in favor of the property owners.

This recent ruling by the high court favorable to Dow sent a lawsuit back to a Saginaw County judge for more work to determine when property owners were harmed.

