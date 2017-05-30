WSGW OnLine and App Poll: Dogs in Restaurants

The Michigan State Senate has passed a bill that would allow restaurants to decide individually whether or not to welcome dogs in outdoor eating areas.

Sponsors of the bill believe this opportunity will benefit each restaurant owner and the state’s tourism industry, too.

The legislation requires the dog owner to maintain control of their pet at all times, clean up after, and be liable for any damage or injury caused.

A Local government could choose to prohibit the law in their communities.

This proposal now goes to the state House for consideration.

