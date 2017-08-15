WSGW OnLine and App Poll: Difficult American History
By Charlie Rood
|
Aug 15, 2017 @ 1:29 PM

Charlottesville, Virginia became the center of attention when white nationalists were demonstrating over a decision to remove a statue of Robert E. Lee. Counter protestors showed up and the two sides clashed.

A woman was killed when a nazi sympathizer intentionally drove a car into a crowd.

In the aftermath, other demonstrations occurred around the country, including in Durham City, North Carolina, where a confederate statue was torn down.

In broad terms, one side seeks to preserve historical statues and monuments attached to slavery as a part of American history. The other side seeks to remove historical connections to slavery, seeing no value of honoring slavery.

POLL QUESTION:
– Statues and monuments related to slavery should remain as a reminder of our history, now matter how difficult
– Statues and monuments related to slavery should not be on display as a reminder of difficult history
– Try and find middle ground by having statues and monuments in museums only presented in historical context
– I’m Not Sure

Click to Vote.   You can also vote by Tapping the App (download from App Store and Google Play).

POLL QUESTION: What should happen with federal funding and sanctuary cities?
Federal funds should be withheld if sanctuary cities do not comply with federal laws – 96%
Federal funds should not be withheld as an attempt to enforce policy – 3%
I’m Not Sure – 1$

Related Content

Legalized Marijuana in Michigan
President Trump Accuses President Obama of Wiretap...
Detroit Tigers 2017: Predict the Season
100 Days of President Trump
U.S. Airstrikes in Syria – Support or Oppose...
WSGW OnLine and App Poll: What to do with Justin...
Comments