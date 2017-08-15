WSGW OnLine and App Poll: Difficult American History

Charlottesville, Virginia became the center of attention when white nationalists were demonstrating over a decision to remove a statue of Robert E. Lee. Counter protestors showed up and the two sides clashed.

A woman was killed when a nazi sympathizer intentionally drove a car into a crowd.

In the aftermath, other demonstrations occurred around the country, including in Durham City, North Carolina, where a confederate statue was torn down.

In broad terms, one side seeks to preserve historical statues and monuments attached to slavery as a part of American history. The other side seeks to remove historical connections to slavery, seeing no value of honoring slavery.

