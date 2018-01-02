WSGW OnLine and App Poll: Detroit Lions and the Super Bowl

The Detroit Lions are searching for a new coach. Despite his four year tenure as one of the most successful coaches in franchise history, Jim Caldwell did not do what is the high standard for a Lions coach, win a Super Bowl, or at least, play in the game.

With quarterback Matthew Stafford under contract through 2022, many analysts think the Lions have a window of opportunity over the next five seasons.

In most of our lifetimes, the Tigers, Wings, and Pistons have all won championships, or at least played in the title game.

POLL QUESTION: How do you view the Lions chance at a championship in the next five years?

– Lions will win the Super Bowl

– Lions will at least play in the Super Bowl

– Lions in the Super Bowl, not a chance

