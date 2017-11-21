WSGW OnLine and App Poll: Your Consumer Confidence

We hear a lot about “consumer confidence” on a national scale, especially when it comes to household incomes and spending.

As we enter the traditional time of year when the focus is on incomes and spending for Christmas, how is your confidence?

POLL QUESTION: How would you say your Christmas spending will be this year?

– More than usual

– Less than usual

– About the same as usual

Click to Vote. You can also vote by Tapping the App (download from App Store and Google Play).

PREVIOUS POLL: Do you support or oppose any legislation that would allow certain people to carry concealed guns inside schools, churches, and other places currently prohibited?

I support – 85% (app – still polling)

I oppose – 9% (app – still polling)

I’m Not Sure – 6% (app – still polling)