WSGW OnLine and App Poll: Conservative/Liberal/Both

The Pew Research Center did a study to guage the conservative and liberal viewpoints in America.

The survey indicates more people more people on both sides are more partisan than ever, with just 32% of Americans holding a mix of conservative/liberal views. Just over ten years ago in 2004, 49% had a mix of views.

The Pew Research Center shows the shift from the mix of viewpoints to more partisanship is more pronounced among politically engaged Americans.

CURRENT QUESTION: How would you describe your viewpoints of America?

– I am more conservative

– I am more liberal

– I am a conservative/liberal mix

– I try not to identify conservative or liberal or both

– I’m Not Sure

When you vote, you'll see totals from the previous poll about President Trump and Executive Orders.

PREVIOUS QUESTION: How do you view President Trump using an Executive Order regarding health care?

I agree with what President Trump did – 75%

I agree with the health care change, but I disagree with using an Executive Order – 19%

I disagree with what President Trump did – 6%

I disagree with the health care change, but I know other presidents used Executive Orders – 0%