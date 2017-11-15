WSGW OnLine and App Poll: Concealed Guns in Schools/Churches, ect.

The Michigan Senate has approved bills to outline parameters that would allow some people to carry concealed guns inside schools, churches, and other places currently prohibited under law.

This legislation must go to the House for a vote.

In 2012, Governor Snyder vetoed similar legislation.

POLL QUESTION: Do you support or oppose any legislation that would allow certain people to carry concealed guns inside schools, churches, and other places currently prohibited?

