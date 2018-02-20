WSGW OnLine and App Poll: Arming Teachers

In the aftermath of the school shooting in Polk County, Florida, passionate discussions include gun bans or restrictions, mental health issues, background checks, arming teachers, and more.

The Polk County sheriff has started a program to train and arm teachers in schools. The sheriff said, “we had coaches that ran to stand in front of their students with no gun, why not gtive them a fighting chance?” The sheriff acknowledged there would be disagreement with his program.

POLL QUESTION: Would you support or oppose teachers being armed in classrooms as a potential solution trying to stop a shooter?

– I support

– I oppose

– I’m Not Sure

