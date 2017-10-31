WSGW OnLine and App Poll: $1000 Smartphone

WSGW ONLINE and APP POLL…..

The iPhone X is now available.

It’s touted as having revolutionary new features such as edge-to-edge OLED display, wireless charging, the ability to make animated emojis based on your expressions, and facial recognition security.

The starting price is a smartphone first at around $1000.

Some say they can’t imagine paying that much for a smartphone. Some say for $50 a month, in less than two years, you’ll own it.

POLL QUESTION: Would you pay $1000 for an iPhone (or any smartphone)?

– Yes

– No

– I’m Not Sure

Click to Vote. When you vote, you’ll see totals from the previous poll about your Conservative/Liberal viewpoints of America. You can also vote by Tapping the App (download from App Store and Google Play).

