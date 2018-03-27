WSGW OnLine Poll: Detroit Tigers 2018

The 2018 Baseball Season is here. WSGW is Your Home for the Tigers for 51 Years.

When you listen, you will hear familiar names such as Miguel Cabrera, Nick Castellanos, Victor Martinez, Jose Iglesias. You’ll also hear some names that started surfacing last season such as Mikie Mahtook, Jeimer Candelario, Dixon Machado. Plus, newcomers such as Leonys Martyn, Francisco Lariano, Mike Fiers.

Of course, the team guided be new manager, Ron Gardenhire.

Are we destined for a really bad year or might we be a bit of a surprise?

POLL QUESTION: What’s your prediction for the Tigers this season?

– Losing Record

– .500 or Better

– Advance to Post Season

