WSGW OnLine and App Poll: Death Penalty for Drug Dealers

President Trump has outlined plans to combat the opioid epidemic.

The plan covers law enforcement and interdiction, prevention and education, and more funding for treatment. President Trump also wants stiffer penalties for high-intensity drug traffickers, including the death penalty for drug traffickers when it’s appropriate under current law, not the people that are growing pot in the backyard or a friend who has a low-level possession crime.

President Trump said, “If we don’t get tough on the drug dealers, we are wasting our time, and that toughness includes the death penalty.”

POLL QUESTION: Would you approve of the death penalty for drug dealers when appropriate under current law?

Yes – 67%

No – 23%

I’m Not Sure – 10%

