WSGW Morning Team Show: Wednesday, July 19, 2017

Highlights with Charlie Rood and Dave Maurer…..

This morning it’s all about fun related to the Munger Potato Festival (July 27-30). To help promote the event, from 6-8am (or until supply runs out), you can get a bag of FREE potatoes and chips from WSGW and the Munger Volunteer Firefighters! Stop by and see Art Lewis and Terry Henne at the Firehouse Car Wash on Center in Essexville.

WSGW OnLine and App Poll: The Planet Fitness in Midland Transgender Lawsuit

Tigers trade JD Martinez in return for three Arizona Diamondback prospects

Britain to see Politically Correct Commercials as monitored by the Advertising Standards Authority

Remember to join us tomorrow, Thursday, July 20, for the WSGW WinVitational Golf Outing Closest to the Pin Contest! This is the second of three contests. Stop by The Sawmill on M-47 between 6:30-9am. You get three swings at the pin. At the end, the two golfers closest to the pin, win a place (along with a guest) in the WSGW Golf Outing on Wednesday, August 16, at Treetops. Transportation and dinner after included (at The Lumberjack in West Branch).

Wake Up Song of the Day: Queen “We Will Rock You” (Brian May is 70 – he wrote the song)

