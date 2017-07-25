WSGW Morning Team Show: Tuesday, July 25, 2017

Highlights with Charlie Rood and Dave Maurer…..

Look who is coming back to movie theaters: Bond, James Bond.

A study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences suggests money can buy happiness. (Charlie Rood) I don’t buy the notion. Money may be able to buy you some comforts, may buy you some extra time, and perhaps you have less worry with more money, but, happiness? I know wealthy people that are happy. I know wealthy people unhappy. The same for those with minimal net worth. Happy is a state of mind. Happy is an attitude. Happy is a way of life. Happy is happy, regardless of your financial situation. I’m happy You are part of the WSGW Loyal Family of Listeners!

Since this story is on the internet, I think I’ll check it out on my favorite fact-checking site, “Snopes.com”. Uh-oh. It’s a story about Snopes.com. It’s possible the site is going away. You can you get involved and save the site. (Charlie Rood)

“Senator Kid Rock. Don’t Laugh.”. That’s the title of a lengthy report found in Politico. What do you think? CAUTION: The language in this article is not edited.

Hey Lions Fans! Good News! Despite what the record books show, the Lions won the NFC North Division Championship last season, at least, if you believe what you read!

Another story for Lions fans. An early prediction from USA Today on how all 32 teams will finish. The Lions are not looked upon favorable (imagine that).

Still another story for Lions fans. Every coach in the NFL has been ranked. Where does Jim Caldwell rank? Is rank the key word for Caldwell?

You want to enter Comerica more quickly in the future? Give the finger! The explanation here.

Well, this explains a lot! (Charlie Rood) Read into this what you will, but from the website “WalletHub”, with the fall semester drawing near, a listing of 2017’s Most & Least Educated Cities in America. Look who is Number One! And in the bottom ten of 150 cities listed, what state has five cities :

Most Educated Cities

1: Ann Arbor, MI

Least Educated Cities

144: Salinas, CA

145: Fresno, CA

146: Modesto, CA

147: Bakersfield, CA

148: Visalia, CA

Wake Up Song of the Day: The Seekers “I’ll Never Find Another You” (Bruce Woodley is 75)

