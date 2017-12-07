WSGW Morning Team Show: Thursday, December 7, 2017

We Remember Pearl Harbor on The WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and YOU…..

December 7, 1941, the attack on Pearl Harbor, a Date Which Will Live in Infamy

Jim Brickman (just in Bay City this past weekend performing at State Theatre) has teamed up with John Ondrasik (Five for Fighting) to produce this brand new Christmas song to honor the military.

We thought it might be appropriate to remember the military of December 7 through the military of today. The photos of 2017 could have been the photos of 1941.

After the 7:30 news, Charlie and Dave with Joey Battaino, voice of Spirit Hockey, and the weekly Spirit report (runs 9:50)

You know the legendary, long running theatrical performance, “Cats”. Recently, for the first time ever in all the thousands of performances of the show, there was a dog at “Cats”!

(Charlie Rood) Interesting news coverage of President Trump yesterday regarding his decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and intending to move the U.S. Embassy there.

This story from USA Today reminds us of the recent political history surrounding this issue:

But in Congress, the idea of Jerusalem as the Israeli capital has enjoyed long bipartisan support. Congress overwhelmingly passed the Jerusalem Embassy Act in 1995 requiring the move, but allowed presidents to waive it in the interests of national security. Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama signed those waivers every six months for 22 years.

Yes, such bold lawmakers in Congress, wanting to show support, but giving the president power to be the fall guy. Now, this president makes it happen, and some of these same lawmakers are shocked. Or should I say lame lawmakers!

Wake Up Song of the Day: On this December 7, we remember with a song from the World War II Era, “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” with Perry Como.

