WSGW Morning Team Show: September 7, 2017

The WSGW Morning Team Show for a Thursday with Charlie and Dave and You…

You have a chance to win CASH! $1000 cash, five times a day! The WSGW “5K a Day Giveaway” starts Tuesday, September 12, presented by Mid-Michigan’s home of absolutely unbeatable Chevrolet savings and service for 103 years, Martin Chevrolet in Saginaw!

********************************************************************

(Charlie Rood) Another incident involving police and a black man. This happened in Las Vegas, and it’s a known man, Michael Bennett of the Seattle Seahawks. Of the incident, Michael Bennett says one thing and police say another. No surprise. What really happened? At this point, investigations continue. Many people wonder what the video shows. Well, the body camera of the police officer directly involved with Bennett was off. However, there are apparently 126 other video possibilities from officers that need to be reviewed. TMZ has released a partial video. Stay tuned.

********************************************************************

The Lions kick off the season on Sunday vs Arizona at Ford Field. Will this be the year the Lions win the Super Bowl, or at least get there. What has caused the Lions misery for so many years? How about the “Curse of Bobby Layne“! This is the 60th year of the curse. Read the story and decide for yourself.

********************************************************************

A BRAND NEW ROCKETGRAB LAUNCHED!

********************************************************************

(Charlie Rood) This seems strange to me. What do you think?

You are hearing news reports of the U.S. House passing legislation to speed up deployment of self-driving cars. This has to go to the Senate.

The legislation will allow automakers to obtain exemptions to deploy up to 25,000 vehicles without meeting existing auto safety standards in the first year. WHAT? Isn’t safety the big concern with autonomous vehicles?

Charlie, Dave, and Art talk about it:

********************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Starland Vocal Band “Afternoon Delight“. Margot Chapman is 60.

Send Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: charlie@wsgw.com

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page