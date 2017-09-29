WSGW Morning Team Show: September 29, 2017

The last Friday in September with Charlie and Dave and YOU on the WSGW Morning Team Show…..

The Tigers will conclude a very disappointing season on Sunday. It will be the worst record since the 119 loss season in 2003. At least it won’t be 100 losses. The worst we can lose is 99.

All season long, WSGW has been celebrating our 50th Year broadcasting Tigers Baseball. That means great years, such as World Series Championships in 1968 and 1984. That means bad years, such as the 119 losses referenced above and the 19 game losing streak in 1975.

Today, as you can see in the picture, Charlie honors the long history of our Detroit Tigers by wearing his Cobb jersey.

WSGW, Your Home for Tigers Baseball for Fifty Years (and counting)

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave asked for You to join in standing for the American Flag and the Star Spangled Banner. We included a very special version of the Star Spangled Banner. Click to read and see the picture of what happened in that segment of the WSGW Morning Team Show.

You can listen to Charlie and Dave talk about it:

It’s an SVSU Football Friday. Ahead of the game tomorrow vs Grand Valley (The Battle of the Valleys), Charlie and Dave talked SVSU Football with the voice of the Cardinals, J.J. Boehm. We talk SVSU Football every Friday during the football season after the 7:30 news:

Wake Up Song of the Day: Mariah Carey “Honey“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, Mariah was Number One for 3 weeks, 20 years ago in 1997.

