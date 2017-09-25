WSGW Morning Team Show: September 25, 2017

The final Monday Morning in September on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and You…
Wake Up Song of the Day: Charles Bradley “Heart of Gold“. He died on Saturday at age 68. He was known for impersonating James Brown. He covered numerous songs with soulful versions. His first album wasn’t produced until he was 61. This is a cover of Neil Young’s song.
